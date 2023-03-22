ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Likley To Start For This Date

The upcoming ICC One-Day International World Cup 2023, which India will host, is expected to begin on October 5 and conclude on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI has also nominated a few venues, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai, to host the 48 matches, including three knockouts, over the course of 46 days.

The BCCI has yet to decide the venues for the other matches, as well as the two or three cities where teams would play warm-ups. The delay in confirming the locations is owing to the problems faced by the end of the monsoon season.

On the other hand, BCCI requires crucial permits from the Indian government, the first of which is a tax exemption for the event and visa clearance for the Pakistani side.

Also Read: 'The World Cup is in the past', says Argentina manager Scaloni