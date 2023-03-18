Big Blow To KKR Ahead Of IPL 2023, Deets Inside

IPL 2023: A big blow to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPl 2023 which is slated to begin on March 31. Bangladesh Cricket denied NOC to the KKR players Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Kumar Das to compete in the Indian Premier League 2023.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be without Bangladesh players for part of the matches since the Bangla Board has refused to issue a NOC. Shakib Al Hasan is an important player for KKR and one of the finest all-rounders in our game's history. He possesses amazing talent. Litton Das, the Bangladeshi opener, is a dashing and aggressive batsman with the ability to smear bowlers all over the field.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and a Test match against Ireland. The Ireland tour of Bangladesh will be held from March 18 to April 8. After that, there is a chance that Bangladesh players will join the respective franchises.

