Spiritual leaders mourn loss of Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Spiritual leaders expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday over the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das, the longest-serving chief priest of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Jagatguru Mahant Balak Devacharya Maharaj lauded Acharya Satyendra Das' dedication to Lord Ram, stating, "The way he dedicated his life towards Lord Ram is amazing. Even when our Thakur Ji (Lord Ram) was in the pandal, he continued his service with devotion. His selfless commitment should always be remembered; it is our duty to keep his legacy alive. This is a great loss to the society of saints."

Shri Mahant Someshwaranand Ji Maharaj, National General Secretary of Shri Shambhu Panch Agni Akhara, shared his sorrow, saying, "There is a wave of sorrow among the saints. Whether it is a saint or a common person, when a human being passes away, everyone feels the pain. But Acharya Satyendra Das was a very prominent figure who devoted his life to the service of Lord Ram. His contributions will always be remembered. May Lord Ram grant him space at his feet. I pray for the peace of his soul. Om Shanti."

Chief Priest Das dedicated his life to serving Ram Lalla, guiding devotees with unwavering devotion. He played a crucial role in maintaining the religious and spiritual significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Secretary of the Shri Ram Mandir Trust, Champat Rai also remarked on the chief priest's demise saying, "Satyendar Das was the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, a saint of Hanuman Garhi, a Naga, a Sanskrit scholar, and a head Acharya. Since 1993, he had been dedicated to the service and worship of Ram Janmabhoomi."

Acharya Rama Nand Das reflected on Acharya Satyendra Das' immense contributions, stating, "Respected Saketvasi Shri Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj was a strong pillar of our Vedic Sanatan tradition. For many years, he taught at Tridand Dev Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya and selflessly worked to promote our culture. Later, due to his integrity and kindness, he was appointed as the priest of Ram Janmabhoomi."

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das Ji Maharaj called his passing a tragic event, remarking, "Despite challenging circumstances, he continued to serve Ram Lalla for about 35 years with devotion and unwavering focus. His service was performed with great joy, and in the end, it resulted in victory at the temple."

His demise marks the end of an era for Ayodhya, but his spiritual legacy will continue to inspire devotees and scholars for generations to come.

