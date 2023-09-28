Speculation over Vasundhara Raje’s future role in Rajasthan after Shah and Nadda's visit

Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J.P. Nadda’s sudden visit to Jaipur with General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh has triggered speculation in Rajasthan and raised questions over the future role of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

If sources are to be believed, Raje has been asking for a bigger role while trying to position herself as the CM face. However, the party high command has reiterated many times that the Assembly polls will be contested on the face of PM Narendra Modi and the BJP symbol.

Modi, during his Jaipur visit, asked all party workers to ensure that the lotus blooms in the state. In fact, he neither spoke of the former government’s achievements nor of Raje. Surprisingly, Raje also did not address the meeting.

Even on Wednesday, when Shah and Nadda were in the state capital, speculation was rife about her role. However, the two leaders stayed silent on the CM face and said that the elections will be fought on the PM's face.

Sources said that Raje has been invited as chief guest to Barmer where the Rajput community members in large numbers will be present. This will put direct pressure on the BJP leaders from the most dominant community in the state to announce her as the CM face.

Further some more events of Raje are lined up to show her strength.

Reading between the lines, Shah and Nadda were in Jaipur in damage control mode. "Raje and her followers will be pacified as they will get a good chunk of tickets, a source said.

The sources added that further announcements will be made post the party's parliamentary board meeting scheduled in the first week of October which will discuss the poll preparations in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.