Special Cell nabs 2 new recruits of Bali-Bawania gang in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Two new recruits of the Naveen Bali-Neeraj Bawania gang, who were suspected to have been planning to eliminate rival gang members or supporters on their bosses directions, were nabbed by the Special Cell after a brief scuffle in Delhi, a police officer said on Monday.

The two gang members were identified as Rohit a.k.a Bachi (25) and Devender (23), both residents of Bhiwani in Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, said a police team was continuously working on the gang members of various criminal syndicates and criminals carrying rewards to curb crime in Delhi/NCR.

“The Special Cell investigators were also actively engaged in the task of identifying new recruits of these feared criminal gangs, gathering information through various sources. During this process, the team successfully identified two individuals from Haryana, Rohit and Devender, who had recently relocated to Delhi, based on available intelligence,” said Singh.

It was discovered that Rohit had close ties to and supported the notorious Naveen Bali-Neeraj Bawania gang, while Devender was a newly recruited member of the gang intended for eliminating sympathisers of rival gangs, he said.

“Recognizing the potential threat these individuals posed, the team expedited their efforts to apprehend them,” said the DCP.

On November 2, the police team received specific information about the movement of these individuals in the Rohini area of Delhi.

“They were scheduled to meet associates to gather funds and instructions on behalf of Naveen alias Bali. Consequently, a surveillance operation was set up near Gate No. 3 at Japanese Park, Sector 11 in Rohini, Delhi,” said the DCP.

Around 7.50 a.m., Rohit and Devender arrived at the location. “The team swiftly encircled them and demanded their surrender but Rohit and Devender attempted to draw their loaded firearms and fire at the police team, seeking an escape route,” said the DCP.

“Despite their resistance, the team displayed remarkable courage and successfully apprehended them after a brief scuffle, giving them no opportunity to fire their weapons. Two pistols and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession,” the DCP added.

