Bihar Legislature: Tejashwi refutes allegations as BJP demands resignation of Nitish

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) BJP legislators demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on day one of the Winter Session of the Bihar Legislature on Monday.

Hari Sahani, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, along with other leaders claimed that there was wrongdoing in the preparation of the caste survey by the Bihar Government.

The BJP also questioned the ruling alliance on the rising crime and corruption in Bihar.

The BJP leaders came with posters in the Bihar Legislative Council and protested against the Government.

“During the preparation of the caste survey, they cooked the report in favour of some particular castes and communities to take political advantage in elections. Those who have higher numbers in the survey are happy and those with lower numbers are unhappy. The state government should clarify and also put the financial survey report in both the Houses. The state government has done huge irregularities in a deliberate fashion and hence we demand the resignation of the Chief Minister,” Sahani said.

“In the last few months, crime and corruption cases have spiked. The Nitish Kumar Government should reply on it and also tell us the preventive measures they are taking in the state,” Sahani said.

Reacting on the allegations of BJP leaders, Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar said, “Why would Nitish Kumar or any other minister of the Bihar Government give resignation? We are creating jobs and improving the educational structure of the state and they are making baseless allegations against us daily.”

“We are taking many initiatives for the welfare of the people and they are being discussed in the country. Many states are adopting the initiatives like caste-based survey, job creation etc, which we have taken so far. So why would he give resignation,” Tejashwi asked.

