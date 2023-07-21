Speaking truth is forbidden in 'Gehlot Raj': Shekhawat

Jaipur, July 21 (IANS) After Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was sacked by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night for asking his government to introspect instead of raising the shocking incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur in the Assembly, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that speaking the truth is forbidden under the Gehlot Raj.

"The CM does not have the courage to accept the truth. When his minister Rajendra Gudha told the truth in the Assembly, Gehlot felt so bad that he removed him from the post itself."

Shekhawat said that Gehlot has warned his colleagues that "if you tell the truth, you will not be spared".

Earlier, Shekhawat had welcomed Gudha's statement on Friday evening.

He had said that Gudha should be congratulated -- "after all someone in Rajasthan had the courage to speak the truth".

Shekhawat said that the kind of situation prevailing in Rajasthan is not hidden from anyone.

"A minor girl is gang-raped in a university in the Chief Minister's hometown. A seven-year-old girl is sexually assaulted several times in the Chief Minister's constituency. Dalits are tortured and innocent people are killed by slitting their throats at night," Shekhawat said.

Taking a jibe at Gehlot, Shekhawat said the Chief Minister is unable to control the situation in his home district, but he comments about other states.

