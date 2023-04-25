SP MLA accused of manhandling officials

Jaunpur, April 25 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Lucky Yadav's supporters allegedly manhandled police personnel and officials when they visited the lawmaker's house in Jaunpur to free two junior engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) and a contractor who were allegedly held hostage there.

The junior engineers and the contractor had gone to the Malhani MLA's house in connection with work being done on either side of Olandganj-TD College Road in Jaunpur, a senior police official said.

All three were reportedly made to sit at the house forcibly.

Malhani is an Assembly constituency in Jaunpur district.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The MLA refuted the allegation and instead claimed that police personnel misbehaved with him.

Superintendent of police, rural area, Shailendra Singh said on receiving information that three persons, including two JEs and a contractor, were held hostage at the house of the Malhani MLA, the city magistrate, along with heavy police force, reached there and got them freed.

Some people allegedly misbehaved with police when the team reached there, he said.

"The entire matter -- the allegation that three persons were held hostage and some people misbehaved with police -- is being probed. Action would be taken on the basis of findings of the probe," Singh added.

On his part, Lucky Yadav said: "I was in my house. Four people were entering it. As I saw them, I asked my security personnel to find out who they were. When security personnel tried to speak to them, all four tried to flee. But three of them were caught.

"I informed senior police officials of Jaunpur about the entire incident. As the police did not reach, I called the CO (Circle Officer) City and informed him. After sometime, police reached the house and a person used unparliamentary language and casteist words. The police misbehaved with me and dragged me by the collar. This can be clearly seen in the viral video.

"The allegation of holding people hostage is wrong. If I had held someone hostage, why would I call the police myself and inform them about the entire incident."

