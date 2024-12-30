SP delegation meets families of Sambhal violence victims, gives Rs 5 lakh to kin

Sambhal, Dec 30 (IANS) An eleven-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) visited Sambhal on Monday to meet with the families of those killed in the recent violence. The delegation expressed their condolences and provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the grieving families in the form of cheques.

While addressing the media, Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of insensitivity toward the Muslim community. "This government has no sympathy for Muslims. Their agenda is to divide people along communal lines, fostering enmity between Hindus and Muslims for political gain," he alleged.

Pandey also raised objections to the construction of a police post near the Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid. He questioned the legality of the administration occupying private land without proper investigation or due compensation. "The police cannot arbitrarily create a post on someone else's property. If they need land, they must either compensate the owner or use government land for construction," he said.

He also questioned the legality of building a post considering the mosque's heritage status under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Pandey said, "The mosque is protected by the ASI. If no one is allowed to construct a house near it, how can the police justify building a post there?"

Accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of electoral malpractice, Pandey claimed he had evidence of voter intimidation during the bye-elections held on November 20. "Police officers were used to threaten voters and discourage them from casting their votes. I have records of the polling day to prove it," he stated.

He also criticised the deteriorating law and order situation in the Chief Minister's hometown of Gorakhpur. "Despite Yogi Adityanath hailing from Gorakhpur, the city witnesses daily incidents of firing. Unemployment and inflation are rising unchecked. Instead of addressing these pressing issues, the government is busy diverting public attention with false propaganda," Pandey said.

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, expressed similar views accusing the police of acting on baseless assumptions. "Did the police find any evidence of firearms with the people? If our intent was to incite violence, why did no riots occur on the first day of the survey?" he asked. Barq expressed confidence in the country's judicial system, stating, "Justice will prevail."

Barq also alleged that he was being personally targeted, citing a false case of electricity theft filed against him to suppress his voice.

Lal Bihari Yadav, another SP leader in the delegation, questioned the police's handling of the violence. "The police harassed people as they pleased, but why haven’t they registered a case for the murder of the five victims of this violence?" he asked.

Yadav also defended the actions of the local Muslim community, asserting, "The bricks and stones thrown by the people were acts of self-defence."

The SP delegation’s visit comes amid rising tensions in Sambhal, with allegations of administrative bias and communal tensions taking centre stage.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 when a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached to examine a Mughal-era mosque. Five people were killed and several others were injured in the violence and the police action. The police have said that a total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.