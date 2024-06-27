Sooraj Thapar tries to stay positive in life like his character in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Thapar has shared insights into his character Bishan Khanna in the show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'.

On what characteristics of Bishan he relates to the most, Sooraj said: "Bishan’s trait of always trying to be positive is something I relate to. Being positive in life is very important because if we just crib about what we don’t have, we will never be happy. So, Bishan wants to be happy in life. He likes to solve problems and doesn’t take them very seriously knowing that it will spoil the present and the future."

"In my own life, I too try to stay happy, positive, and stress-free. It is important to be content with whatever you have. Bishan seems to have a strong bond with his family, especially with his son Rajat," he added.

Delving more into his role, Sooraj said, "It is tough to find a person who is completely satisfied because we have something or the other which keeps disturbing us. We always want to achieve something bigger and always run after things. However, Bishan is a person who is satisfied with whatever he has in his life and it is very rare to find such people these days. This is what excited me about the character the most."

Opening up on anecdotes from the sets while filming the show, Sooraj said, "In the beginning, I get very serious when the character is formed. I do get jitters because as actors, we have to make it look more realistic these days for it to be authentic. However, shooting the Khanna family scenes is a lot of fun.

"There was a scene where a client comes to Aastha’s parlor wearing a mask. I had no dialogue in the scene. The director told me to dry her mask, so I improvised the scene with expressions and a few dialogues to add fun elements and make it entertaining. The directors have created a very healthy atmosphere on the sets... We all eat together, snatching each other’s food. It’s always a treat and we are all very cordial with each other."

Featuring Amandeep Sidhu in the lead, 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.

