Sonali Bendre ventures into podcast space with pet-parenting content

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre, who was recently seen in the OTT series ‘The Broken News’, is venturing into the space of podcasts.

The actress is set to host ‘The Happy Pawdcast’, which is first of its kind podcast at this scale dedicated entirely to pet parenting & pet care. It has been designed as the go-to platform for pet lovers, the show offers expert insights & tips to help them nurture their furry companions. With pet adoption on the rise.

Sharing her excitement about the podcast, Sonali Bendre said, “I have been a pet parent for years and my love for animals has only grown stronger. Being part of ‘The Happy Pawdcast’ is truly special for me because it’s a platform where I can connect with fellow pet lovers, share my experiences and most importantly, spread awareness about responsible pet parenting”.

She further mentioned, “Taking care of a pet is not just a responsibility but a deeply rewarding journey and this podcast is the perfect first step for anyone looking to embark on it. Through engaging conversations and expert insights, I hope to educate and inspire more people to welcome pets into their lives with love”.

The Happy Pawdcast aims to be a trusted guide for both new and experienced pet parents, promoting responsible and informed pet care. The podcast is produced by RosePod, which is spearheaded by her husband Goldie Behl.

‘The Happy Pawdcast’ is poised to be a game-changer in the pet content space. Whether you’re considering getting a pet or already a devoted pet parent, this podcast is your ultimate guide to pet parenting.

This announcement follows Rose Audio Visuals’ recent foray into branded content with Connect NXT, audio storytelling with RosePod, and the Telugu market through Rose Kanakavalli, strengthening its commitment to delivering compelling content to diverse Indian audiences.

‘The Happy Pawdcast’ is set to stream on March 28, 2025 on RosePod’s YouTube channel.

