AP Intermediate Syllabus 2025 Key Changes: NCERT, CBSE Syllabus From This Academic Year

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced several changes to the Intermediate (Class 11 & 12) education system, including the adoption of the NCERT syllabus starting from the 2025–26 academic year.

NCERT & CBSE-Based Curriculum

Since this year's Class 10 students have already studied under the NCERT syllabus, the state has decided to extend NCERT syllabus and CBSE-style teaching methods to Intermediate education.

2025–26: NCERT syllabus will be implemented for 1st-year students

2026–27: It will be extended to 2nd-year students

Additionally, the exam pattern and question paper format will follow the CBSE model.

New Course & Syllabus Changes

A new MBiPC (Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry) group has been introduced this year.

Changes have been made to MPC and BiPC syllabi to align with JEE and NEET exam patterns.

Annual exams will be conducted in the last week of February.

These reforms were officially announced by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP).

Academic Calendar & Holidays

Junior colleges reopen on April 1, 2025

Second-year classes start on the same day

First-year admissions begin on April 7, 2025

Summer vacation: April 24 – June 1, 2025

Total working days: 235

Holidays: 79

Elective Subject System Introduced

To give students more flexibility, an elective subject system has been introduced.

Currently, the subject structure includes:

Part 1: English (Mandatory for all groups)

Part 2: Second Language (New elective options added)

Part 3: Core subjects

The elective options in Part 2 include:

Languages: Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, French, Persian

Modern Languages & Humanities: English, Telugu, Urdu, Geography, Logic, Public Administration, History, Civics, Commerce, Economics

Students must choose one elective from these options.

Five-Subject System & 1000 Marks Format

From now on, all groups will follow a five-subject structure (instead of six).

Mathematics-A & B will be merged into one subject.

Botany & Zoology will also be combined into one subject.

A new MBiPC group with six subjects will be introduced this year.

MPC students can take Botany, and BiPC students can take Mathematics to receive an MBiPC certificate.

New Marking System & Exam Format

The total marks for two years will now be 1000 for all groups.

Science subjects will have 85 marks for theory and 30 marks for practicals.

The question paper format has been modified to include 1, 2, 4, and 8-mark questions, replacing long essay-type questions.

These changes aim to make the Intermediate education system more student-friendly and competitive, aligning it with national-level standards.