Rekha defies age with her timeless aura in Manish Malhotra's exquisite pink lehenga

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Legendary actress Rekha continues to captivate with her ageless beauty and elegance. Recently, she turned heads in an exquisite pink lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra.

The veteran actress effortlessly showcased her timeless charm in a stunning pink lehenga, intricately designed with heavy embellishments that add a touch of grandeur. On Tuesday, ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a series of photos featuring Rekha striking different poses for the camera. For the caption, he wrote, “Regal, Radiant & Resplendent Rekha Ji . Every frame is an ode to her unmatched aura.”

The lehenga is adorned with delicate embroidery, shimmering sequins, and ornate beadwork, creating a rich, luxurious texture. The soft pink hue of the ensemble exudes femininity and elegance, while the intricate detailing enhances its regal appeal. Paired with a matching blouse and a dupatta, the outfit combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, making Rekha the epitome of grace and style.

Rekha’s makeup perfectly complements her outfit, featuring a bold red lip color that adds a striking contrast to the soft pink lehenga. Her eyes are subtly highlighted with a smoky eye look, accentuating her mesmerizing gaze, while her flawless skin gives off a radiant, dewy glow.

Completing the look, the 'Krrish' actress wears a traditional prandi, a beautiful hair accessory. In the images, Rekha is seen sitting gracefully and posing elegantly.

Meanwhile, Rekha recently made headlines after she was spotted sharing the stage with her ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ co-actor Rakesh Roshan. At IIFA 2025, the filmmaker was bestowed with the prestigious 'Outstanding Achievement Award,' and Rekha had the honor of presenting the award to Rakesh.

Notably, as she presented the award, Rekha fondly reminisced about their time together, quoting the lyrics of the song "haste-haste kat jaye raste" from “Khoon Bhari Maang.”

For the unversed, in addition to directing “Khoon Bhari Maang,” Rakesh Roshan also starred in the film alongside Rekha and Kabir Bedi.

