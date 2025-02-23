Sonakshi Sinha asks herself the most intriguing question: How can I fall for this every single time?

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal love to pull each other's legs. Making fun of one another seems to be their love language. Recently, the 'Dabangg' actress shared a video of another fun banter with her husband on social media.

The Instagram clip features Sonakshi and Zaheer on a flight. As Zaheer invites Sonakshi to take a selfie, she starts to pose with a smile. Just then, Zaheer put up the partition between their seats, laughing. The 'Lootera' actress also asks herself a very intriguing question in the caption, "How can I fall for this every single time?!?!?".

Zaheer is often seen making appearances in Sonakshi's Instagram post. Recently, the diva shared a warning for husband Zaheer as they prepared to reunite after a week. She posted a selfie wearing a red colored tracksuit and cap on her Instagram stories. The still was accompanied by the caption, “On my way to you @iamzahero Its been a week since I saw you…Get ready to be squished.”

Earlier, Sonakshi posted a cute video of herself and Zaheer teasing each other. The clip opened with the 'Holiday' actress sitting at the dining table while Zaheer enjoyed some delicious food. Zaheer offered a bite to Sonakshi, joking that it was "good carbs," but she quickly declared that she was on a diet. Just as the actress was about to take a bite, Zaheer pulled the food away, laughing, and ate it himself instead.

“He knows how to test my will power… and my patience", Sonakshi captioned the post.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen sharing the screen with Zaheer in "Tu Hai Meri Kiran". Helmed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, the project marks their second collaboration after "Double XXL."

However, the film has landed in some legal trouble. Going by the reports, Adlabs has raised concerns over copyright infringement, claiming that "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" violates the rights to several other films they own.

Sonakshi's lineup also includes "Nikita Roy and the "Book of Darkness."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.