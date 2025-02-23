‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ sets the stage for showdown with ‘The Clash of Kishkindha’

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The recent episode of the adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ saw a massive showdown in the form of ‘The Clash of Kishkindha’.

The task demands strength, strategy, and sheer resilience. Rhea’s squad locked horns with Prince’s warriors, while Neha Dhupia squared off against Elvish and his gang.

As Rannvijay welcomed everyone to the journey, Prince revealed how Neha missed the show saying, “Do saal jo Neha ne nahi kiya toh isne Angad aur mujhe iska contestant samajh liya tha, phone kar ke bolti thi mai bahut miss kar rahi hoon phone pe lad loon”.

The Roadies journey ignites in the breathtaking yet unpredictable terrains of Hampi, where the contenders must unleash their grit in the ultimate showdown, ‘The Clash of Kishkindha’. The challenge was performed on an elevated platform where contestants must knock their opponents off, the one who falls needs to complete 15 squats before they can continue.

The task results in five immunities being at stake, where every move counts, and alliances will be tested like never before. The day ends with Neha and Elvish’s gang’s performances.

The Gang Leaders carefully select their strongest warriors, knowing that one wrong move could change everything. When Neha suggests a strategic move to a contestant from Rhea’s gang, Rhea immediately pushes back. A heated exchange erupts, with both Gang Leaders refusing to back down, leaving the contestant caught in the crossfire of their egos.

Just when the tension seems unbearable, Rannvijay steps in with an unexpected twist. The two winning gangs are about to be rewarded with precious immunities, but before the celebrations can begin, he drops a bombshell about the elimination. One contestant each from the losing gangs must go home. The stakes have just skyrocketed, and for those at risk, the fight for survival has never been more real.

‘MTV Roadies’ is available on MTV and JioHotstar.

