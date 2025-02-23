Maha Kumbh: Uttarakhand Guv, Odisha CM take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 23 (IANS) Even as Maha Kumbh 2025 nears its end, devotees and pilgrims continue to take the sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam in huge numbers, joined by prominent leaders, saints as well as dignitaries.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP leader Sambit Patra, and renowned Sufi singer Kailash Kher participated in the holy ritual, immersing themselves in faith.

They also hailed the immaculate arrangements at the mela ground and credited the state administration for successfully managing the world’s largest religious gathering.

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh praised the arrangements, stating, "I extend my congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and all officials for the impeccable management. This experience is beyond words—it can only be felt."

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who took a dip in Prayagraj along with his family, also lauded the efforts of the UP government.

"The arrangements are outstanding. I thank the administration for ensuring such a smooth experience for millions of devotees," he remarked.

BJP leader Sambit Patra, after taking a dip at the Sangam, called it a 'divine moment'.

"I travelled from Puri to Prayagraj today. The management here is truly commendable," he said.

Renowned devotional singer Kailash Kher, too, immersed himself in the sacred waters, expressing deep reverence.

"India is a land of faith. Devotees may arrive with heavy bags, but their hearts are filled with devotion," he shared.

Additionally, a special prayer ceremony was held for India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy.

A special puja and aarti were conducted in the city for India’s success in the high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy match against Pakistan.

