Smita Sable originally auditioned for negative role in ‘Bheema’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Smita Sable, who essays the role of Dhaniya in the television show ‘Bheema’, has shared that she initially auditioned for a negative character in the show.

Her character of Dhaniya in the show is a caring and supportive mother who prioritises her family's well-being. However, the role that the actress auditioned for was a diametrically opposite to what she portrays on the screen currently.

Talking about the same, she said, “It’s quite an interesting story. I auditioned for the show Bheema, but not for the role of Dhaniya. Despite auditioning and testing for a negative role, I was chosen to play Dhaniya. It was a complete surprise, and I was genuinely thrilled. Portraying Dhaniya is extremely challenging, but I’m delighted to take on such a significant role in my career”.

The actress spoke about her character, and shared that Dhaniya’ advocacy for her daughter, Bheema's education, despite societal challenges, is a testament to her nurturing spirit. Despite the hardships they face, Dhaniya’s courage and determination never falter.

Prior to venturing into the profession acting, the actress worked in the corporate sector until 2019. However, her passion for acting was always in her subconscious.

She further mentioned, “In my spare time, I created videos and performed monologues on social media. I was also interested in modelling and I aspired to enter the industry through that route. However, the pandemic in 2020 shifted my career path towards acting”.

Talking about her preparation for the show, she said, “Being a Maharashtrian and working on a show set in Uttar Pradesh required me to master the local dialect and accent to be authentic and true to my character. While my previous acting experience helped, it was the support from my team and co-stars that truly enhanced my understanding of the language”.

“They guided me in using the right expressions to convey emotions, thus, making my portrayal of Dhaniya feel more genuine”, she added.

‘Bheema’ airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.