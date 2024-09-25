Slot accepts rich Liverpool cup tradition but claims they ‘have to take their own steps’

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Former Premier League winner Liverpool is a club steeped in tradition. The Merseyside club has won the League Cup a record 10 times, with the last win coming in 2023, which was the trophy that also took them to 69 trophies, the most in English football history. As new head coach Arne Slot gets set for his first League Cup game in charge of the side, he wrote an inspiring message for the fans in the official matchday programme,

“I am well aware that under Jurgen, Liverpool won this trophy in special circumstances last season and that the club has a very strong tradition in this competition,” Arne Slot wrote in the official matchday programme. “These are the kind of elements – the moments, the history and the glory – which make Liverpool the club that it is and we should always look to use them to inspire us because they show what is possible.

“Tonight, though, is only the start of a journey for us as a group. Yes, the players will have muscle memory from last season and this can help us of course but at the same time, we know we have to take our own steps and see where they take us. We cannot depend on what happened before,” he wrote.

Liverpool will be hoping to continue their hot scoring streak which has seen them score six goals in their previous two games (a 3-1 win against AC Milan and a 3-0 win against Bournemouth) as they host West Ham United at Anfield Stadium on Thursday (IST). “There has been a lot of focus on which team I would select for this tie but the reality is quite simple – I will select one that I feel is in our best interests both in terms of looking to qualify for the next round and using the squad as best as we possibly can,” added Slot.

