BJP gave priority to infrastructure under Modi govt: Nitin Gadkari

Gurugram, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the BJP gave priority to the infrastructure under the Modi government.

The Union Minister campaigned for BJP Gurgaon candidate Mukesh Sharma in Gurugram district on Wednesday and sought votes for his party candidates in the upcoming Haryana state assembly elections.

“BJP gave priority to infrastructure and the country has witnessed rapid development in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government and a network of roads has been laid across Haryana,” the Union Minister said while addressing a public gathering in support of BJP candidate at Ram Lilla ground in Bhim Nagar area.

Gadkari while attacking the opposition said: "The Congress party failed to do anything in the past 65 years what we have done in 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi. Our representatives have worked in your area. In Haryana alone, work worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore has been done by my ministry.”

He said this election will decide the fate of Haryana and the people of Gurugram.

"Two things are important for the development of a country — an honest leader and a right policy — and both of these are there in the BJP. Therefore, you should strengthen the state by making BJP victorious and speed up the development of Haryana,” said Gadkari.

He said if the BJP retains power in Haryana will touch new dimensions of development.

Union Minister and BJP’s Gurgaon Lok Sabha candidate Rao Inderjit Singh, party candidate from the Gurgaon Assembly constituency Mukesh Sharma and other party leaders were also present at the gathering.

Gadkari further said several flyover works are underway on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Pataudi Road worth crores of rupees.

He said that other major projects like the Delhi-Pune Expressway, Ambala-Shamali Expressway, and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway are in full swing and these projects will be operational by 2025.

“I have been a Union Minister in the BJP government for 10 years. We have seen that Gadkari is such a minister who does what he says. A network of roads has been laid in Haryana and the country. People’s travel has become easier and only this is the development agenda of the Modi government,” Rao Inderjit Singh said.

Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 5.

