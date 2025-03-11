Six killed in two road accidents in Telugu states

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Six persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday.

While five persons were killed when a bus lost control and hit two motorbikes in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, a youth died and five others were injured when a car rammed into an electric pole on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

An engineering student was killed and five others critically injured when a car in which they were travelling ran amok and rammed into an electric pole on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred near Gandipet Movie Towers when the car being driven at a high speed hit an electric pole after the person at the wheel lost control of the vehicle.

A group of engineering students of IGIT College were on their way to Neopolis from Narsingi. Srikar, who was driving the car died on the spot while his friends Hemsai, Vivek, Sujan, Karthikeya and Harsha were injured. They were admitted to a private hospital in Gachibowli.

According to eyewitnesses, overspeed led to the crash. The car was badly mangled under the impact of the crash.

Earlier, five persons were killed in an accident that occurred in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. According to police, a bus of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) lost control and hit two bikes near Jalimanchi in Adoni mandal.

Three persons riding one bike and two others travelling on another bike were killed in the accident. Veeranna (25) and Adilaxmi (20), residents of a village in the same district who were riding a bike, died on the spot.

Devaraju, Nagaratna and Hemadri, who were riding another bike, were also killed. They were residents of Karnataka. While Devaraju and Nagaratna died on the spot, Hemadri succumbed at a government hospital in Adoni while undergoing treatment.

