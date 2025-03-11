AAP MP Kang moves motion on drug smuggling via drones from Pakistan

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, raising an issue of drug smuggling via drones across the Punjab-Pakistan international border.

Stressing on the need for collective action, Kang demanded a discussion in the Parliament on measures to combat the increasing inflow of drugs and illegal weapons into Punjab.

Speaking on the motion, Kang said: “While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is leading a comprehensive campaign against drugs within the state, it is imperative for the Union Government to step up its efforts to secure the international border.

“The inflow of drugs and illegal arms through drones is a grave threat to Punjab's youth and national security.”

The adjournment motion comes amid the Punjab government's crackdown on drug smugglers under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, which has resulted in 988 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and arrest of 1,360 drug traffickers.

Additionally, 1,035 kg heroin, opium, and other synthetic drugs have been seized.

Approximately 6.81 lakh drug pills and Rs 36 lakh in cash have also been recovered.

Kang acknowledged these significant efforts by the state government and stated, “Punjab is doing its part to fight the drug menace. However, the border's security falls under the jurisdiction of the Union government, and it is their responsibility to prevent the entry of drugs and weapons.

“The BSF must be provided with advanced technology and resources to intercept drones and stop this illegal smuggling.”

The MP also highlighted that CM Mann has written to the Union Home Minister several times, urging decisive action to curb cross-border drug trafficking.

“The Centre must take this issue seriously and demonstrate due diligence in addressing it. Securing Punjab’s borders is not just Punjab’s responsibility but a matter of national importance,” Kang said.

He further added that the Union government should work in coordination with Punjab to eradicate drug menace.

“The future of Punjab’s youth depends on our joint efforts. The Centre cannot stay silent while the state government fights this battle alone,” he added.

