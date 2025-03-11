Katey Sagal was Christina Applegate’s 'safe space' for her on ‘Married... with Children’ set

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Christina Applegate harbours special love for her on-screen mom Katey Sagal.

On the March 4 episode of Applegate’s ‘MeSsy’ podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Sagal joined them to discuss the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Reflecting on her 11-season run on ‘Married... with Children’, Applegate said Sagal meant more to her than she knew.

“You were a safe space for me”, the 53-year-old actress gushed. “What made you so comforting to me is that you had lived. You had lived a lot of life and a lot of scarring and things had taken place and now you were on that side of strength, and I needed that. I needed that so badly in my life: a stable person. And you were that stability to me always. I always knew if I came to you with something or I cried that you would comfort me, that I'd feel safe”.

As per ‘People’, Sagal, who said she was “newly sober” when the sitcom debuted in 1987, confessed that she was “was truly doing the fake it till you make it” method.

“It's so interesting because I was so new to my own inner journey because I was new to my own recovery journey, but along with that, I was learning very rapidly how to be honest with myself and to how important that is for all of us to be that way”, Sagal, 71, explained. “And I did have that sense that there was nobody really for you to, I guess what I'm saying is I became very forthright with my journey, which I think opens the door for other people, i.e. you, Chrissy, to be forthright with yours. And, you know, as you're saying I provided a safe space for you, you were also providing that for me”.

“Because I was learning so much about myself as a person that you would think would be a mature person”, she added.

