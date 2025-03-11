Dignity of Assembly rules, traditions restored: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Tuesday that the order issued by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to conclude the first session of the 8th Delhi Assembly and convene the second session from March 24 to March 28, has restored the dignity of the Constitution, Assembly rules, and parliamentary traditions in Delhi.

He remarked that the previous AAP government had disregarded constitutional provisions, legislative procedures, and parliamentary traditions, reducing the Delhi Assembly to a mere ceremonial platform.

Typically, the Indian Parliament and all state legislatures convene three sessions annually — Budget Session, Monsoon Session, and Winter Session. Additionally, special sessions are held under extraordinary circumstances.

“However, during the five-year tenure of the 7th Delhi Assembly (2020-2025), only four sessions were conducted, and in some instances, sessions were convened without formally concluding the previous ones. These sessions were often misused for criticising constitutional institutions and other state governments,” he said.

With the new government in power, the dignity and significance of the Assembly have been restored. The first session has now been formally concluded, and the second session -- the Budget Session -- has been officially scheduled.

He said, going forward, the Delhi Assembly will adhere to the practice of conducting three sessions annually. These sessions will include Question Hour, discussions on private member bills, and debates on crucial matters to ensure that the voices of Delhi’s citizens are heard. Special sessions will be convened only under exceptional circumstances.

A bulletin issued by the Assembly secretariat on Monday said the second session of the Budget Session of Delhi Assembly will commence on March 24 and last till March 28 with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presenting Budget 2025-26 on March 25.

After the discussions on the Annual Budget on March 26, it is likely to be passed on March 27, according to a bulletin issued by the Assembly Secretariat. The bulletin also indicated the revival of the practices of Question Hour and Private Members’ resolutions that were discontinued under the AAP government in 2015.

For transaction of business, Speaker Vijender Gupta has scheduled sittings on March 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 besides issuing fresh guidelines for issuing Visitors’ Gallery Passes.

The practice of Special Mention under Rule 280 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business will also be restarted, said the bulletin.

