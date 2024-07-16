Six kids dead, cases rising in suspected Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, July 16 (IANS) Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday announced that six children have died from suspected Chandipura virus infections in the past five days, while the number of cases has risen to 12.

"Of the 12 patients, four are from Sabarkantha district, three from Aravalli, and one each from Mahisagar and Kheda. Additionally, two patients from Rajasthan and one from Madhya Pradesh received treatment in Gujarat. Six deaths have been reported, but confirmation is pending based on sample results," Patel said.

Most of the deaths occurred at the civil hospital in Himatnagar in Sabarkantha district.

All 12 samples, including eight from Sabarkantha, have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for verification. The Minister assured the public that while there is no need for panic, caution is necessary.

"Over 400 houses and 19,000 people have been screened for the virus. Chandipura is not a new virus. It mainly affects children aged 9 months to 14 years and is more prevalent in rural areas. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and headache. A doctor should be consulted if these symptoms are observed," he said,

Patel said that in Gujarat, nine cases have been registered across four districts, with three cases involving individuals from other states residing in Gujarat.

"Samples have been sent to Pune for confirmation, and results are awaited. Though six deaths have been reported, it is too soon to confirm if they were caused by the Chandipura virus," he added.

The virus, a member of the Vesiculovirus genus in the Rhabdoviridae family, causes fever with flu-like symptoms and acute encephalitis. It is transmitted by vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies. The Chandipura virus, a member of the Rhabdoviridae family, leads to symptoms akin to flu and can cause acute encephalitis, a severe inflammation of the brain. It was first identified in 1965 in Maharashtra and has been linked to various outbreaks of encephalitic illness in the country.

A significant outbreak occurred in 2003 in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, resulting in 183 deaths among 329 affected children. Sporadic cases and fatalities were also noted in Gujarat in 2004.

In the present situation, paediatricians at Himatnagar Civil Hospital suspected the virus after four children died on July 10 and subsequently sent their samples to NIV for confirmation. Four additional children later exhibited similar symptoms.

