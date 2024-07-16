Arunachal govt to enact law to curb paper leak in recruitment exams

Itanagar, July 16 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to enact a law to prevent and curb offences related to question paper leaks and other malpractices during examinations conducted by various recruitment agencies.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the state Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu has decided to enact 'The Arunachal Pradesh Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act 2024' to stop the offences of question paper leaks and other malpractices during exams conducted by various recruitment agencies.

The draft bill which incorporates stringent penalties and imprisonment with imposition of a fine up to Rs 1 crore shall be tabled in the ensuing second session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly commencing July 19 for discussion and passage of the law.

The CMO official said that the bill after becoming an act will ensure a free and fair selection process for all posts under the Arunachal Pradesh government and detect the malpractices.

The meeting also approved the proposal for encadrement of 13 various categories of posts of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) into a common cadre of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service and Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Service Common Cadre.

This move was necessitated to bring proper and systematic human resource management in the APSSB for a free and fair recruitment process.

