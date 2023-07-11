SIT likely to file charge sheet in Atiq-Ashraf murders by end of week

Prayagraj, July 11 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the murders of gangster-politician brothers Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf is likely to file its charge sheet soon with the stipulated period of 90 days ending soon, an official said.A senior police official said the charge sheet against the accused Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya had been prepared and would be filed in a court latest by July 15.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while in police custody in full media glare on the night of April 15.

While the police are said to have included the statements of several persons, including the neighbours of the three accused, in the charge sheet, some pertinent questions regarding crime still remain unanswered.

While the document mentions the motive and past records of the assailants, the police investigation reportedly does not throw any light on who planned the murders or the role of a fourth person in the planning.

Moreover, police allegedly do not have any information on how the three accused learnt to operate sophisticated firearms, which were used in the crime, and from where did they get a camera and microphone that they used to disguise themselves as mediapersons.

Official sources in the police department said the SIT carried out an intensive investigation and took statements of neighbours, relatives and friends of the three assailants.

Based on these statements, the assailants were described ‘aggressive’ in the charge sheet.

The assailants also reportedly had connections with criminal groups from western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi such as the Gogi and Sundar Bhati gangs and the motive behind the sensational murders of Atiq and Ashraf in police custody was to earn fame and money.

“After watching the media coverage of Atiq following the murder of Umesh Pal, the assailants planned to eliminate him and earn a big name for themselves,” the officials added.

The Zigana (semi-automatic) firearm, which was used in the crime, also did not provide many clues to the police.

Sunny Singh reportedly claimed, during his questioning, that he was given the pistol by gangster Jitendra Gogi two years ago to eliminate the latter's rival Tillu Tajpuria. Sunny, however, fled with the pistol when Gogi was gunned down at Delhi’s Rohini Court in 2021.

Besides the SIT, the state government had also constituted a judicial commission to inquire about the murders of Atiq and Ashraf.

The judicial commission members include former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Dilip Baba Sahab Bhosle, former Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court Virendra Singh, Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, IPS Subesh Kumar Singh and former District Judge Brajesh Kumar Soni.

