UP on alert after heavy rains in western region

Lucknow, July 11 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has sounded an alert in view of a possible swelling of rivers due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, a government spokesman said.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to keep monitoring the situation, especially the river embankments, while flood units of NDRF and SDRF as well as disaster management teams were directed to remain alert round the clock, the spokesman added.

Following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there is a possibility that water levels in various rivers of Uttar Pradesh may rise in the next few days.

In such a situation, along with the irrigation and water resources department, those related to relief and rescue must remain alert, the Chief Minister said.

“Embankments should be monitored continuously. There should be no delay in relief operations in areas affected by floods or heavy rains. Every necessary help should be made available to the affected families immediately,” Adityanath added.

He also directed officials to deal with the problem of waterlogging after talking to local MPs, MLAs, mayors and other public representatives.

Of the 75 districts in the state, around 68 received rain. Districts in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi and Uttarakhand received more rainfall than those in the central and eastern parts of the state.

--IANS

amita/khz

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.