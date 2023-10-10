Sikkim deluge: Assam to give Rs. 5 lakh to kin of deceased Army jawan

Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia payment to the family of Army jawan Mitul Kalita who died in the recent deluge in Sikkim.

Sarma paid a visit to Kalita’s home on Tuesday and met the family members. He expressed grief towards the untimely demise of the jawan.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Kalita's portrait at the slain jawan's house in Anandabazar Hatkhola area in Baksa district. He said, “The family of the deceased Army jawan would be receiving ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh.”

Earlier on Monday, at his native village in Assam's Baksa district, Kalita's mortal remains were cremated with military honours.

Kalita had gone missing in the recent flash floods that ravaged Sikkim. According to officials, his body was found on Sunday morning.

The mortal remains of the jawan were then sent to Anandbazaar Hatkhula area in Baksa district. According to accounts, a large crowd gathered at Mitul's residence to pay respects to the soldier.

Meanwhile, Assam Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass also paid respects to Mitul during a visit to his home.

