Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar hiding behind masks: K'taka BJP on Dharmasthala issue

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Friday said that, as "no evidence" was found during the probe into the Dharmasthala mass grave case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are hiding behind masks.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar are "panicked" as nothing was found when the alleged mass burial sites were dug up.

"Siddaramaiah had been imagining in the Assembly that something would be found at the alleged burial sites during excavation. But even after digging 15–16 pits, nothing was found at Dharmasthala," he said.

Vijayendra said that the BJP had already announced its protest "Dharm Yuddh", vowing to wage a "religious war to protect religion".

He criticised the state government for "acting recklessly", "hurting" Hindu sentiments, and "failing" to take action against the complainant and the evil forces behind him.

"If Hindu activists post anything on social media, they are arrested within 24 hours. In Tumakuru, the police had arrested even a female party worker," he underlined.

However, on Dharmasthala, "propaganda has been underway for the past 15–20 days", yet no investigation has been conducted against those responsible, he clarified.

Taking a jibe at Congress, he said, "During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had promised to provide jobs to the families of 36 people killed during the COVID pandemic. But even after two and a half years, the promise is not fulfilled."

He also slammed the state government for the stampede deaths and said, "CM is the number one offender, and the DyCM is the second offender."

Vijayendra also raised questions about the decision to hold the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations near Vidhana Soudha (Legislative Assembly).

He criticised the state government for taking action against an innocent police officer to "cover up" their mistakes and sought an answer from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the issue.

