SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror-related cases

Srinagar, May 14 (IANS) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple places in J&K’s south Kashmir districts.

Officials said that SIA sleuths started early morning raids in the Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

“These raids are part of anti-terrorism operations carried out by SIA. The raids are being carried out in connection with the murder of a non-local by terrorists,” officials said.

SIA officials said that they have many leads that would help identify, trace and bring the involved terrorists to justice.

It must be recalled that SIA is an anti-terrorism wing of the J&K Police that works under the overall control of the union territory’s intelligence departments to fight militancy, narco-terrorism and drug smuggling in J&K.

