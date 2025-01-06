Shruti Haasan reunites with A.R. Rahman for 'It's A Break Up Da'

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Aside from being one of the most celebrated actresses in both Bollywood and the South, Shruti Haasan also happens to be a gifted musician.

The diva has recently joined forces with music maestro A.R. Rahman for another memorable track.

These two have come together for the 'Kadhalikka Neramillai' track 'It's A Break Up Da'.

A.R. Rahman has composed the tunes for 'It's A Break Up Da', while Shruti Haasan and Adithya RK have lent their voices.

Shruti Haasan's unique singing style mixed with A.R. Rahman's musical gift promises a melodious treat.

'It's A Break Up Da' marks Shruti Haasan and A.R. Rahman's third professional association. They have previously collaborated for the much celebrated Tamil Anthem titled 'Semmozhi' and the MTV Unplugged recreation of 'Ranjha Ranjha'.

Jogging your memory, Semmozhi was the one who introduced us to Shruti Haasan's vocal prowess.

Written and Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, 'Kadhalikka Neramillai' stars Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menon in the lead.

In the meantime, Shruti Haasan was originally roped in for Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit'.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the actress has left the film because of an issue with her co-star.

The source claimed that the over-involvement of her co-star was what led to her decision to walk away from the project. It is now being reported that Mrunal Thakur will be replacing Shruti Haasan in the drama.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will next be a part of the second instalment of Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar 2'. The original drama saw Shruti Haasan sharing screen space with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

As the movie buffs eagerly await the sequel, the actress revealed that although 'Salaar 2' has been confirmed, the details regarding the schedule are yet to be figured out.

Released on December 22, 2023, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' turned out to be a commercial success.

