Shivpuri beneficiaries share how Ayushman Bharat scheme improved their lives

Shivpuri, Feb 22 (IANS) There is no denying that the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led c\Central government has been of immense help to the poor and economically weaker sections of the country.

The scheme is also benefiting people of poor strata of society in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district as well. Patients admitted to the Shivpuri District Hospital are receiving free treatment under this scheme. Beneficiaries of the scheme, along with their families, spoke to IANS on Saturday, praising the scheme and expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview with IANS, a dialysis patient said that under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, his treatment is being covered, making life much easier for him and his family members.

Hemant Rathore, a resident of Kamla Ganj in Shivpuri, shared his experience saying that he has been undergoing dialysis for the past two years. Earlier, he had to travel to Gwalior for treatment, which was quite expensive. But now, with the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, he receives treatment at the Shivpuri District Hospital.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hemant said, "I am able to get my dialysis only because of this scheme."

Meanwhile, Asma Bano said that it used to be expensive for her husband to get dialysis at private hospitals, but now, under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, dialysis is available three times a week without any difficulty.

She stated, "This scheme is a blessing not just for our family, but for every poor and needy person. Prime Minister Modi's scheme is truly wonderful, and we thank him for it."

According to Asma, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme has not only provided economic relief to the underprivileged but also offered high-quality healthcare services that they could not afford previously. Such schemes provide people from all sections of society with the opportunity to live a healthy life, improving their quality of life.

This scheme by the Modi government is proving that government initiatives are beneficial not only for the weaker sections of society but for everyone. The goal of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme is to ensure that every citizen has access to healthcare services, and the satisfaction of the people in Shivpuri makes this initiative a successful one.

