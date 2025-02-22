MP: Another tiger found dead in Umaria forest area

Bhopal, Feb 22 (IANS) A tiger’s body was discovered under questionable circumstances in the Karakati area, situated within the Pali range of Umaria district’s forest division in Madhya Pradesh. This is the third death of a member of the majestic cat family in the state within a fortnight.

This tragic scene unfolded in the revenue sector of Karakati beat in Beli forest circle.

An official said that the Forest Department and staff responded to the information and reached the spot and found the carcass of a male tiger.

The officer further said fresh pugmarks of another tiger heightened suspicions of a possible clash between the two majestic creatures in the forest.

The definitive cause of death, however, awaits revelation through the forthcoming post-mortem report, the government officials said adding that the Forest Department summoned a medical team to examine if all body parts of the tiger are intact before the post-mortem is performed.

He added that the forensic experts delve into the investigation, aiming to exclude any foul play, such as hunting or poisoning.

Recently a tigress was found dead in Kanha Kisli National Park in the Mandla district while another tigress was found dead in the same park a week ago.

These puzzling tiger deaths underscore a growing concern for wildlife preservation.

Umaria district, proximate to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, is a vital sanctuary for tigers. This incident has, naturally, put the forest department on high alert.

Given the gravity of the situation, a dog squad has been deployed, intensifying the ongoing investigation.

While the pugmarks of another tiger close by raise questions of a conflict, the true cause behind the tiger's death will only come to light post the post-mortem findings, the official said.

The Forest Department has appealed to the local people to immediately inform the authorities if they see any suspicious activity in the surrounding areas. At present, the Forest Department and a team of doctors are working together to solve the mystery of the tiger's death.

