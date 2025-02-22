Champions Trophy: Whoever rotates the strike well in middle overs has better chance of winning, says Gill

Dubai, Feb 22 (IANS) Ahead of their highly-anticipated Champions Trophy Group A clash against Pakistan, India vice-captain Shubman Gill believes that whichever team rotates the strike well in the middle overs has a better chance of winning Sunday’s clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

Gill hit an unbeaten 101, his second successive ODI century, as India chased down a tricky 229 against Bangladesh in Dubai with 21 balls to spare. What also aided India in their chase was Gill holding one end all the time, even as the pitch became sluggish in the middle overs due to no dew at the venue.

“In the last match, the dew didn't come that much. So definitely, when the dew doesn't come under lights, it is not easy to bat on slow wickets. It's not easy to rotate the strike. Whatever matches we play here, the key will be that whichever team rotates well in the middle overs – between the 11th to the 40th over, has a better chance of winning,” said Gill in the pre-match press conference.

He also felt the toss doesn’t have a big role to play in Dubai, as it won’t make much of a difference in the overall result.

“I don't think toss will play a big role. We have seen that dew hasn't come that much. If dew comes, then toss is very important in a 50-over match. If we don't get dew, then I think it won't make much of a difference.

“But, for any team – in any big match, if we don't get dew then the team that is batting later, they will have more pressure. So, the team that handles the pressure better, will have a better chance of winning," he added.

With India set to face Pakistan in a sell-out clash at the 25,000 seater stadium in Dubai, it will also be the first time these two teams meet in an ODI game after 17 months. Asked on his views over the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry and the hype around it, Gill stated, “Firstly, I think it is a big match, but I think the biggest match would obviously be the final that the team plays.”

“Definitely we have been playing some good ODI cricket and Pakistan unfortunately I think have lost some of the matches that they have played recently, but by no means I think we are going to take them as a lesser side. I think they have got a good side and it is important for us to bring our A game tomorrow.

“I don't believe that over-hype or under-hype is a thing. India-Pakistan has a long history. It's an exciting contest when both these teams play. Everyone enjoys watching it. If so many people are happy to watch the match, then who are we to say that it is underhyped or overhyped? We go there to play cricket. Our effort is to play for the team I am playing for, to represent my country, and win with all my heart.

Gill also revealed that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant missed Saturday’s practice session due to viral fever. Notably, India began its practice session an hour earlier, with Virat Kohli arriving first to have an extended batting session against local spinners.

He signed off by saying his role as the vice-captain comes while fielding and it doesn’t affects his batting approach. “I don't think vice captaincy has changed anything. When I'm batting out there, I want to still play as a batsman because I feel that's what brings the best out of me.

“So, whenever I'm batting out there, I'm just playing how I would play, irrespective of if I'm the vice-captain or not. Whenever I am on the field, I think more about having that talk with the bowlers to make sure that they are thinking the right way. Bowling in that heat, it's not easy for them, especially the fast bowlers. Rohit has given me the responsibility that whenever I am there at mid-off or covers, I just have a word with them to see what they're thinking and if they're thinking right. We as a team always have certain game plans that we try to follow throughout the match and I just make sure that they are following them.”

