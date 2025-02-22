WPL 2025: DC elect to bowl first against UP Warriorz

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against the UP Warriorz in the eighth game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

It was certainly an important toss to win for the Capitals, given the team that has won the toss here chose to bowl first and went on to win the game in each of the seven games played so far.

The match on Saturday is the second meeting between the two sides in the 2025 edition after DC sealed a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the Warriorz in Vadodara on Wednesday.

Delhi captain Meg Lanning was the highest scorer in that game as her 61-run innings spearheaded their successful chase of 167. Annabel Sutherland was awarded the Player of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 41 and ending the day with solid bowling figures of 2-24.

The Capitals head into the game unchanged, from their win over the Warriorz, whereas the UP-based franchise made one change in hopes of turning things around with Saima Takor coming into the side in place of Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

“We're going to have a bowl. Same team. We feel that we improved in the last game and looking to do the same tonight. Feel like the pitch will suit our game. Nice to get back on the winning side of things. Have to play well again tonight,” said Meg at the toss.

The UP Warriorz head into the game with their sights set on their first win of the season, after having lost against DC and the Gujarat Giants in their opening two matches, which has seen them occupy the bottom position in the WPL standings.

DC on the other hand have lost only one of their three games played so far, with the eight-wicket loss vs RCB their only blemish this season.

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry(w), Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor

