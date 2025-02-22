India beat Bangladesh in bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind opener

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) India started the Men’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 against Bangladesh in an emphatic manner with a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the opening game of the five-match series here on Saturday.

The Men’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025, which runs from February 22 to 27, kicked off on Saturday with an electrifying opening match at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), here.

The first T20 clash saw Bangladesh post a modest total of 131 runs in 20 overs, with extras contributing 23 runs. India responded with dominance, reaching 132/3 in just 13.3 overs, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

Prakash Jayaramaiah (B3) led the charge with a blistering 41 off 21 balls, while T. Durga Rao (B3) and Nakula Badanayak (B2) built a crucial 52-run partnership, sealing India’s triumph.

For his outstanding performance, Prakash Jayaramaiah was named Player of the Match.

With four matches still to go, the series promises thrilling cricket and greater opportunities for these incredible athletes. As the battle continues, both teams will look to showcase their best performances in this historic bilateral series.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.