Shiv Sena, Republican Sena form alliance ahead of local body elections

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Ahead of local and civic body elections in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Republican Sena, founded by Anandraj Ambedkar, on Wednesday formed an alliance on three pillars - thought, faith and development.

Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that both Shiv Sena and Republican Sena are armies. They are armies that fight against injustice on the streets.

“One is an army that carries the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts, and the other is an army that carries the legacy of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I worked as a common man when I was the Chief Minister, and now I am working as a Deputy CM who is dedicated to the Common Man. The common man, the worker, is our social commitment. The link between the people at the grassroots level should not be broken, that is the path we have followed till now,” he added.

“Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister because of the Babasaheb Ambedkar Constitution. Narendra Modi, who comes from a common family, became the Prime Minister. The Constitution is supreme, and the common people should get justice in it; it should be brought into the mainstream. We are working keeping in mind Babasaheb's Constitution and the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” said Deputy CM Shinde.

He said that power should be used to bring better days to the lives of the common man. “Both parties are parties of workers, so this alliance will work,” he added.

Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar said that the Shiv Sena-Republican Sena alliance will bring about social and political changes in the state. He expressed confidence that he would include Ambedkar activists in the government.

Deputy CM Shinde said that the Constitution was never in danger, but the opposition used fake narratives for political gain. “People showed them a place in the Assembly elections. As long as the sun and moon exist, Dr Babasaheb's Constitution will remain,” he added

