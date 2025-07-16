Angel One’s net profit falls 34 pc sequentially to Rs 114 crore in Q1

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Angel One on Wednesday announced its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, reporting a sharp 34.4 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 114 crore, compared to Rs 175 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

However, the company posted a healthy growth in revenue from operations, which rose 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,140.5 crore from Rs 1,056 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total income also followed suit and increased by 8.05 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,143 crore, the company added in its filing.

The total number of orders placed on the platform during the quarter rose to 34.3 crore, up 4.8 per cent from 32.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

Among them, F&O orders grew by 4.5 per cent to 24.1 crore, while cash orders remained flat at 7.5 crore.

In terms of market share, the company's share in overall retail equity turnover dipped by 17 basis points to 19.7 per cent, and its F&O market share dropped by 47 basis points to 21 per cent.

Cash segment share, however, increased by 46 basis points to 18 per cent, while commodity share slipped by 72 basis points to 57 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Angel One Chairman and MD Dinesh Thakkar said the company is focused on using technology, data, and AI to build a seamless and inclusive financial ecosystem, especially as the next phase of growth is expected to come from regions beyond Tier 1 cities.

Group CEO Ambarish Kenghe added that the company added over 1.5 million new clients during the quarter and maintained a stable market share of 15.3 per cent in NSE active clients.

He emphasised that the firm's data-driven and AI-enabled platform is helping improve client engagement, retention, and operating efficiency, while also scaling new revenue streams in credit, wealth, and asset management.

