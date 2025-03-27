Shilpa Shetty’s fiery reaction to her vacation being cut short for work

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty, known for her wit and humorous attitude, had a savage response ready for her manager after her vacation was cut short for work.

On Thursday, the ‘Baazigar’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious reel with her manager. For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “When your manager tries to cut short your vacation for work! @anishisharma and @youareami love you guys.” In the reel, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress could be seen lip syncing to the trending dialogue, “Do, one thing, go straight from here, right straight and go to hell.. ji. Don’t look back.”

In the funny clip, Shilpa’s manager can be seen reading papers to her as they come together for a hilarious reel.

Previously, the 49-year-old actress had shared a glimpse of her workout routine, revealing how she crushed her fitness goals.” On Monday, Shilpa posted a couple of her photos with text written on it: “Nothing feels as good as…the happiness of crushing your own fitness goals. What’s your #MondayMotivation?.”

Sharing her photos, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress wrote in the caption, “Work hard, Calm Raho #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s series Indian Police Force, where she played IPS officer Tara Shetty, the chief of Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Up next, she is reportedly gearing up for the action-packed film “Lahore 1947,” where she will share the screen with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is backed by Aamir Khan as a producer.

This project marks another collaboration between Shilpa and Sunny Deol, as the duo had earlier worked together in films like “Indian,” “Himmat,” “Karz: The Burden of Truth,” and “Apne.”

Shetty made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1993 thriller “Baazigar.”

