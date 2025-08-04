Shibu Soren passes away: Leaders across party lines pay heartfelt tributes to 'Dishom Guru'

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum on Monday as former Jharkhand Chief Minister and founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Shibu Soren, passed away at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness.

The news of Soren's demise was confirmed by his son, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Fondly known as "Guruji" or "Dishom Guru" in his home state, Shibu Soren played a pivotal role in the tribal rights movement and was instrumental in the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state.

He served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times -- first in 2005, again in 2008-2009, and once more in 2009-2010 -- although his terms were often short-lived due to political turbulence.

Leaders from all parties paid homage to the veteran leader and remembered his lifelong dedication to the empowerment of tribal communities and marginalised groups.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief on X, writing, "The news of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Shibu Soren ji is extremely saddening. He struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal community in Jharkhand."

"With his simple personality and humble nature, he connected with the masses. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the grieving Soren family and his admirers and supporters to bear this sorrow," HM Shah added.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also expressed sadness over the passing of Shibu Soren and said, "He always struggled for the rights of tribal brothers and sisters and the deprived. Shibu Soren Ji was very popular among the common people for his simple and approachable personality. I express my deep condolences to the grief-stricken family."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared his tribute on X, stating, "The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and one of the country's senior-most leaders, Shri Shibu Soren ji, was counted among the towering leaders of Jharkhand who struggled throughout their lives for the rights and empowerment of the weaker sections of society, especially the tribal community."

"He always remained connected to the land and the people. I had a long acquaintance with him. His passing has caused me great sorrow. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!" Singh added.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge praised Soren's lifelong struggle for a separate Jharkhand state and the rights of its people over their natural resources.

"His commitment to preserving tribal culture and fighting for water, forest, and land will never be forgotten," Kharge noted.

He added that he had spoken to Hemant Soren to express his "deep condolences" and prayed that God grant strength to the grieving family.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren called the passing of Shibu Soren "the end of an era," recalling the memories spent with him.

"Guru Ji, the way you gave direction to the struggle of the tribals, natives, and the exploited-oppressed people against the Mahajani system and addiction will always be remembered by future generations. You will forever remain in our hearts. Your ideals and thoughts will always guide us. The struggle you began for the interests of the common people of Jharkhand will continue throughout our lives," he posted on X.

Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, called the demise of Shibu Soren a significant loss for the state.

"The news of the passing of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister and JMM patron Shri Shibu Soren ji is deeply saddening. His departure is an irreparable loss for Jharkhand. I pray to God for the peace of his soul and for strength to the grief-stricken family to bear this sorrow," he posted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed similar sentiments, saying, "He dedicated his life to the upliftment of tribal society. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed noble soul attains salvation and that his grieving family is granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti."

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also took to X to extend her condolences, writing, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to his son, Shri Hemant Soren, the current Chief Minister of Jharkhand, his family, and all his supporters and followers. May nature grant them the strength to bear this sorrow."

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule expressed her grief, stating, "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Shibu Soren ji. His lifelong dedication to the rights and welfare of the people of Jharkhand and Tribals will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, the Soren family, and his followers during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences."

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik posted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Shibu Soren. He was a prominent tribal leader and will be remembered for his dedication to fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends, and followers in the hour of grief."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to X and wrote, "The long struggle that Shibu Soren Ji undertook for the rights, respect, and upliftment of the tribal community will always remain memorable. May God grant the noble soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the grieving family, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren Ji, and followers to bear this immense sorrow."

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also paid heartfelt tributes, saying, "Dishom Guru Shri Shibu Soren Ji was not only a politician but also the soul of Jharkhand and the tribal community. He struggled throughout his life for tribal rights, 'jal-jungle-zameen', and constitutional justice. His passing marks the end of an era."

"His departure is an irreparable loss to the country's politics and the tribal movement. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give Shri Hemant Soren Ji and all family members the strength to bear this sorrow," he added.

Known for his earthy wisdom, relentless activism, and emotional connect with the tribal population, Soren's life was dedicated to fighting for social justice and indigenous rights.

