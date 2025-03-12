Sharvari takes Bengaluru by storm with her ‘yummy’ escapades

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari was “in and out of Bengaluru” but still managed to indulge in some mouth-watering food during her visit.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a collage of pictures featuring what all she had. The photographs showed that the actress gorged on dosas and filter coffee at the iconic breakfast spot Central Tiffin Room, known for their signature benne dosas, bajji and coffee.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “In & out of BLR but yummy food has been had!”

The actress did not share details about her visit to Bengaluru, also known as India’s Silicon Valley.

On the work front, Sharvari's most recent project was “Vedaa,” where she starred alongside John Abraham. Now, she is gearing up for her next highly anticipated film, “Alpha,” which is part of the YRF spy universe and stars Alia Bhatt.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe. This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War," “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.

In other news, on February 27, Sharvari shared a string of pictures flaunting her hour-glass body in the luxury metallic strapless gown by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti from the label’s Resort 2024 collection. The dress is reflective, with a texture that gives it a shimmering, almost futuristic look.

She completed her look with her hair styled in soft waves, cascading over one shoulder. Her make-up is glamorous, with well-defined eyes and a neutral lip shade.

The actress was last seen on screen in the film “Vedaa”, an action drama, inspired by true events. The film also stars John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Malhara, Anurag Thakur and Urvashi Dubey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.