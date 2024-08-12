Sharad Pawar lobs Maratha quota ball in Maha CM, Centre’s court

Pune, Aug 12 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President, Sharad Pawar, on Monday called upon the Maharashtra and Union governments to resolve the vexed Maratha quota issue, expressing full support to any initiatives, including hiking the 50 per cent ceiling.

The senior Pawar urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene an all-party meeting to resolve the Maratha quota imbroglio and said the Centre should work to scrap the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

“The judiciary has barred more than 50 per cent reservation in the country, but if there’s a problem then all parties in the state should come together and insist that the Centre remove it. The Centre has the power to change the ceiling limits. If that is done with the support of all parties, we shall fully back it,” declared Sharad Pawar.

The NCP(SP) supremo’s stance echoed the sentiments expressed last week by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally, Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, who faced flak from the ruling Mahayuti partners.

Sharad Pawar pointed out how Tamil Nadu had given 76 per cent quota earlier, and after that the decision was taken to impose a 50 per cent ceiling on reservation. Sharad Pawar pointed out that now power vests only with the Centre.

Appealing to all political parties in the state to work together to defuse the strife created by the Maratha-OBC quotas, the NCP(SP) supremo said that the CM should invite the striking Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil who has taken great pains to highlight the matter.

Sharad Pawar added that OBC leaders should also be called for the all-party meeting, while the MVA would join as the Opposition.

Reacting to the suggestion, CM Shinde said on Monday that he was in consultation with Sharad Pawar about ‘alternatives’ on the long-simmering quotas issue that has created a political upheaval in Maharashtra.

“All parties must ensure that the social environment is maintained in the state and there is no bitterness between the two communities (Marathas-OBCs) on the issue. If we don’t do it now, then it is impossible to predict what will happen,” said Sharad Pawar, giving a word of caution.

To a query whether Jarange-Patil should contest the forthcoming Assembly elections on the Maratha cause, Sharad Pawar diplomatically ducked it saying “in a democracy, everybody has the right to contest elections and seek votes.”

Jarange-Patil has repeatedly threatened that if the government fails to grant the quotas and other demands as promised, then Marathas would not only work to defeat candidates of the Mahayuti and MVA, but also put up nominees in all the 288 Assembly seats and attempt to come to power.

