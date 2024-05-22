Sharad Kelkar is thankful to the lot of people who've 'shown trust in me' in the last two years

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar said that he dubs well but that doesn’t mean he will do a certain type of role that requires a good voice. He feels fortunate and added that in the last two years, a lot of people have shown trust in him.

Sharad, who has lent his voice for 'Baahubali: Crown Of Blood', said: “I dub well but that doesn’t mean that I’ll do a certain type of role that requires a good voice. I am an actor first, I can perform and when it comes to my voice I can take it to any dimension.”

“But, fortunately, in the last two years, a lot of people have shown trust in me. I try to do different kinds of roles so that I am not stuck being typecast. I am waiting for the good times, the best to come.”

Talking about Baahubali, he credited S. S. Rajamouli, who made him the voice of ‘Baahubali’.

“He chose me for that and gave me the liberty to dub as I perceived the character. During the first part, he used to come in the evening and check all the dubs. While dubbing for the second part he didn’t come, he trusted us with it completely, he’d say, ‘guys, do your job’.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.