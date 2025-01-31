Shahid on ‘Arjun Ustara’: It's a love story, but it's full of action and gangsters

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has shared an update about his upcoming film “Arjun Ustara”, which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. He said that the film, at heart, is a love story, but it's full of action and gangsters.

In a conversation with IANS, Shahid spoke about his next film: “It's being produced by, you know, Sajid Nariyarwala, who is like somebody I have known for a very long time. And I'm happy to be working with him. It's directed by Vishal Sir. Vishal Bhardwaj, who I've done so many films with.”

Shahid has previously worked with Bhardwaj in movies such as “Haider”, “Kaminey” and “Rangoon”.

He then spoke about the cast and heaped praise on his co-stars.

“It's got a stellar cast. It's got me, it's got Tripti, it's got Nana sir, it's got Randeep Hooda, it's got Vikrant Massey, who's in a special appearance.And I have thoroughly enjoyed the work of all these people. And I'm very excited to collaborate and work with all of them.”

Without divulging much about the actor shared: “It's a gangster film based in the 90s. At heart, it's a love story, but it's full of action and gangsters. So hopefully that'll be appealing to a wide section of the audience because we want a wide section of the audience to see the film.”

The actor’s latest release is “Deva”, which released on the big screen on January 31. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The action thriller film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, in his first Hindi film.

The plot revolves around a skilled but defiant police officer, who is investigating a major case. The officer discovers layers of lies and betrayal during the investigation.

Talking about Deva, he said it is a film that he feels should definitely be watched on the big screen.

“It's a big screen experience. And not just the character, but the world of the film is something that should be experienced in the theater. And it's now out on the 31st of Jan. So yes, a lot of effort, a lot of work, a lot of heart has gone into Deva.”

