Shah launches 'Vibrant Villages Programme' along China border in Arunachal

Itanagar, April 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) in Arunachal Pradesh's village Kibithoo in Anjaw district, which shares borders with China and Myanmar.

With central share of Rs 4,800 crore including Rs 2500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the four financial years (2022-23 to 2025-26), the VVP would be executed in 2967 villages in 19 districts adjoining international borders in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and UT of Ladakh.

In the first phase, 662 border villages in four states and UT of Ladakh have been identified for priority on coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

Under the centrally-sponsored scheme --VVP -- comprehensive development would be carried out in the identified border villages aiming to improve the quality of life of people living in border villages and encourage the villagers to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the migration from these villages and adding to security of the border.

The focus areas of interventions identified for development of villages include road connectivity, drinking water, electricity including solar and wind energy, mobile and Internet connectivity, tourist centres, multi-purpose centres and healthcare infrastructure and wellness centres.

Launching the VVP from India's easternmost border village Kibithoo, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made conceptual changes with all-round development making India's last village as country's first village.

"In the last nine years, a sea change of development has been made in the northeastern region by the Modi government. With the surrender of over 8,000 militants and signing of many accords, peace and communal harmony has been prevailing in the region," the Home Minister said.

"Under government's Look-East policy, all kinds of development including expansion of infrastructures have been undertaken after Modi ji became Prime Minister and turned the region from problematic areas to a prospective and potential region. Inter-state border disputes are also being solved on a fast track basis," Shah said.

He said that under the VVP, piped water, cooking gas, all kinds of infrastructures, livelihood, energy and environment security and all other basic facilities would be ensured in the identified border villages.

The Home Minister inaugurated nine micro-hydel projects of the Arunachal Pradesh government constructed under the 'Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme'.

These nine micro-hydel projects, which would generate 725 kilowatt electricity, have been set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Shah also inaugurated Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

He also interacted with ITBP troopers at Kibithoo and witnessed exhibition stalls to acquaint with the efforts of women of border villages.

The exhibition was organised with the products made by women members of Self-Help Groups of border districts.

On April 11, the Union Home Minister would visit Namti field and pay homage at the Walong War Memorial.

