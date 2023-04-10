NIA raids 9 locations in CPI (Maoist) case, 1 held with weapons

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that they conducted raids at nine locations in Lohardaga in CPI (Maoist) case and arrested a man along with illegal arms.

The accused was identified as Sajan Kumar, a resident of Jharkhand. The raids were conducted on Sunday.

The NIA had taken up the case of conspiracy by active cadres of CPI (Maoist) to attack security forces in June 2022.

A joint operation was launched in February last year by local police and CRPF when cadres of CPI (Maoist) fired indiscriminately upon them at Harkatta Toli and Banglapat on the way to Bahabar jungle.

When security forces combed the surrounding area, a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives and other items were recovered leading to registration of this case at Peshrar police station in Jharkhand.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Police had filed a charge-sheet against nine accused on June 18 last year, under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and UA(P) Act.

The NIA learnt that the Regional Committee member Ravindra Ganjhu along with active cadres of CPI (Maoist) hatched the criminal conspiracy and assembled in the Bulbul forest to attack the security forces.

"In pursuit of the supporters who provide shelter and act as couriers for funds and weapons, the NIA conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Lohardaga and in Latehar district," the central probe agency said.

"One country-made pistol along with six live rounds, one magazine, electronic gadgets and incriminating documents pertaining to financial transactions and property were seized. Sajan Kumar was arrested during the raid," the NIA added.

Kumar used to work as a munshi at brick kiln. Bricks were owned by the suspect Raju Kumar alias Raju Sao.

Raju is allegedly involved in collection and investment of levy money on behalf of Maoist Ravindra Ganjhu, who is still evading arrest and Sajan was fully aware of the transactions.

