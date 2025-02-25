Several female students fall sick after eating mess food in MP tribal varsity, condition stable

Bhopal, Feb 25 (IANS) As many as 100 female students at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district fell ill after consuming "contaminated" food in their hostel mess, officials said on Tuesday.

However, none of the students are in critical condition. Resident doctors at the university's medical facility have examined the students and provided initial treatment.

Anuppur District Magistrate Harshal Pancholi told IANS over the phone that a team comprising the Chief Medical Officer and senior administrative officers visited the university campus. They collected food samples for testing to determine if any fungal or other contamination was present. The students were interviewed, and further questioning of the staff members is underway as a case has been registered for investigation.

He said that the students primarily complained of indigestion and they received appropriate treatment. A few other students with stomach issues were sent to the medical facility for further care.

The university and the team of doctors continue to monitor the situation through ongoing inspections and investigations, the District Magistrate said.

An insider from the campus told IANS over the phone that the students were served veg biryani on Sunday and might have demanded it again the following day. The caterer complied, serving the same veg biryani instead of dumping it, which resulted in several students experiencing headaches, stomach aches, and vomiting. The insider added that the digestion issues were among only those girls who repeatedly demanded the same veg biryani though none of the boy students who consumed it reported any adverse issues.

As of now, no one has been referred to another hospital. The incident appears to be a case of food infection, possibly by serving the same stale food. While some of the female students showed symptoms of food infection, most are healthy and remain in their hostels.

The university has five hostels; three for boys and two for girls. All have separate dining facilities but a common kitchen.

The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, came into existence through the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Act, 2007 and started functioning in July 2008. Its jurisdiction extends to the whole country and it is fully funded by the Central government through the University Grant Commission. According to the university website, it imparts knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, tradition, culture, language, medicinal systems, customs, forest-based economic activities, flora, fauna and advancement in technologies relating to the natural resources of the tribal areas.

