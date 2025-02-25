Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Nikita Dutta, who is known for ‘Gold’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, and others, will be seen in a de-glam look in the upcoming streaming narrative, ‘The Waking of a Nation’.

Nikita Dutta adopts de-glam look for ‘The Waking of a Nation’

For the show, the actress transformed herself into a fearless freedom fighter who played a significant role in India's struggle for independence. Adopting a de-glam look, Nikita appears in traditional attire in the show.

Talking about her character and de-glam look, Nikita said, “This show has been a unique experience for me, especially with how it challenged my vanity. For the first time, I didn’t need to worry about looking polished—no manicures, no makeup, and no touch-ups. The show is set in the early 1900s, so my look was natural, with no highlights or extensions”.

She further mentioned, “I enjoyed the freedom that came with shedding these usual expectations. It was a great challenge, and the lack of makeup or vanity gave me a lot of liberty as an actor. There was nothing to fear about ruining anything on screen, which allowed me to truly embrace the process”.

The actress said that her character in the show has been the most difficult one for her so far. She said, “The subject matter, covering the period before and after Jallianwala Bagh, is intense and deeply connected to our freedom struggle. Delving into that era, and understanding what the people went through, was a tedious but rewarding process. Through my preparation, I learned so much more about history than I thought I knew. It was an eye-opener, and I’m really excited for the audience to see the result”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins'. The title will bow on Netflix soon.

