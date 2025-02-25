Title of Sanjay Dutt's next to be announced on Maha Shivratri

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Sanjay Dutt is set to entertain the fans with an action-horror comedy. The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor took to his social media to announce his next.

He shared an eerie poster for the upcoming drama on his IG, and penned, "Mahadev ki bhakti main shakti hai! Bohot hua wait! Baba is locking the date!("There is power in the devotion to Mahadev! Enough waiting! Baba is locking the date!)"

Reacting to the post, Sunny Singh wrote in the comment section, "Love u sir...zor di jhapp (A tight hug)".

Made under the direction of Sidhaant Sachdev, the film’s title and release date will be announced on 26th February on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The yet-to-be-titled drama features an eclectic cast including Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick.

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures production, the project has been co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.

In addition to this, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the upcoming film “Welcome to the Jungle.” Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the much-awaited sequel enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor.

The primary installment of the series, "Welcome" was released in 2007, followed by "Welcome Back" in 2015.

Over and above this, Sanjay Dutt has also been roped in for a pivotal role in the highly-awaited sequel “Son of Sardaar 2”. The project will see Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur as the lead. Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Ajay Devgn has financed the drama under the banner of Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. The project is expected to be set against the backdrop of a gang war between the Bihari and Punjabi dons.

