Champions Trophy: Persistent rain washes out Aus vs SA clash in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Champions Trophy Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa was abandoned without a toss due to incessant rain in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The conditions in Rawalpindi didn't improve even after more than three hours of the scheduled start and the officials took the ultimate decision to abandon the encounter.

The first-ever encounter between the two sides in the tournament saw an unwanted end as both sides shared a point each due to no result. With this, South Africa stay atop the Group B with three points at a NRR of +2.140, while Australia are second with +0.475.

South Africa and Australia started their campaign on a winning note against Afghanistan and England respectively. A win in the clash would have bolstered their semis hopes in Group B.

The last time these two sides met in an ODI at an ICC event, they played out an absolute nail-biter where the Australians overcame South Africa by a close margin in the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup.

England and Afghanistan are the other two teams in the group, set to face off on Wednesday in Lahore.

Australia will next take on Afghanistan in the final Group B match on February 28 while South Africa will play England in their last game on March 1.

India and New Zealand have already secured their spots in the semi-finals from Group A. The semi-finals are scheduled for March 4 and 5.

India will play their semi-final in Dubai on March 4, and New Zealand will play their semi-final in Lahore on March 5.

